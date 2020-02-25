Officials: Faulty light caused fire that killed twin boys

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say an electrical fault in a light fixture caused a house fire that killed twin 3-year-old Idaho boys.

The fire happened early Friday in the town of Weippe. By the time firefighters arrived the home was fully engulfed.

The mother of the children told investigators the twins were sleeping in the living room when she went to bed around midnight.

She woke up to smoke and alerted the father.

They said they tried to rescue the children but was driven back by heavy smoke and heat. The bodies of Shawn and John Carr were recovered after five hours of searching. 

