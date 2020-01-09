Officials ID suspect shot by police as Idaho Falls man

Officials have identified the man shot and wounded by law enforcement officers in Pocatello Monday evening as a 29-year-old Trevor Alan Vanhorn of Idaho Falls.

The Idaho State Journal reports Vanhorn remained in critical condition at a hospital on Wednesday but authorities say he is expected to survive.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after federal, state and local law enforcement agencies carried out a drug enforcement operation at a Pocatello hotel.

The sheriff's office says Vanhorn fled, and exchanged gunfire with officers before he was shot by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Sizzler restaurant.