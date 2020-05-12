Officials remind sportsmen transporting live fish is illegal

While the weather is warming up and the days longer, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding anglers that transporting live fish is illegal.

Transporting or stocking any live fish in Idaho without a permit is both illegal and potentially damaging to ecosystems that support fish populations. (Source: KMVT)

The spring fishing season is a good time to remind anglers they need a permit to transport or stock any live fish in Idaho. Without one, it is illegal and potentially damaging to ecosystems that support fish populations.

Illegal introductions into any water body can cause significant short- and long-term damage to local fisheries, potentially limiting the quality, quantity and availability of fishing opportunity for everyone, explains Mike Peterson, the regional fisheries manager.

"So in the case of small mouth bass or walleye, if those are introduced into a water body where they don't currently exist, you can see a loss of species such as purge and it can completely transform your fishery," Peterson said.