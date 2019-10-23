Officials ask for public's help finding missing student

The Utah State University Police Department is seeking information about a missing USU student.

Baxter Franklin King was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and last texted with another person on Oct. 17, 2019.

According a press release from the university's public safety department, those close to King believe it’s unusual for him to be out of contact for so long.

King has also missed work. He is described as a reliable worker who is always on time.

Baxter is 5-foot, 10-inches, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 19 years old and wears glasses.

Baxter drives a blue 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with a Utah license plate number 545NYM.