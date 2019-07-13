BREAKING: Officials asking public to stay clear of area near Albion fire

UPDATE 2:12 pm

According to an official with the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management, there's a fire last measured at 100 acres 7 miles NE of Albion. It's described as currently running, torching, and spotting in juniper and brush. Resources include 1 air attack, 1 hell-attack, a dozer, 4 engines, the Snake River Hotshots Crew, and a water tender. They're also sending out 2 more single engine air tankers, and a VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker).

The fire is not currently near structures, but if it does creep in to the valley the Albion Rural Fire Department is on scene with structure protection in place. The public is encouraged to stay clear of the area and leave if asked to do so.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Per the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire the Albion Rural Fire Department, Twin Falls BLM, and the Snake River Hotshot crew are responding to a fire 7 miles north east of Albion.

Per tweet issued by Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire, the fire is moving aggressively and authorities are asking the public to stay clear of the area, and leave if asked to do so.

