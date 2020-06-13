Officials confirm bodies found on Daybell property are those of missing Rexburg kids

The Rexburg Police Department has confirmed the two bodies found on Chad Daybell’s property Tuesday are of missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

In a news release, Assistant Chief Hagen said; "We would like to thank all of the Law Enforcement officers involved, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, family, friends and everyone throughout this community and across the country for their diligent and tireless efforts to find J.J. and Tylee. It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee."

Daybell was charged earlier this week with two counts of altering or concealing evidence, both felonies.

Lori Vallow, the children's mother is also behind bars for abandonment and ignoring a court order to produce the children.

The investigation is ongoing.