Officials confirm deaths of two children from the flu

Idaho public health officials are reporting that two Idaho children have died from influenza-related causes.

One child lived in northern Idaho and the other in eastern Idaho.

The Department of Health and Welfare and Idaho public health districts are also investigating reports of the death of a third child, also from the eastern part of the state, which appears to be related to influenza.

During the last five flu seasons, only one influenza-related death occurred among children in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The department reminds people to get an annual flu vaccine, along with seeking medical attention and staying home if you are sick, covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and washing your hands frequently.