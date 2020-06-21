Officials issue reminder about leaving kids, animals in hot cars

With the weather warming up, the Twin Falls Police Department is reminding drivers about the dangers of hot cars.

Hot Cars, Photo Date: November 28, 2013 (Source: Pixabay)

While it might seem like an inconvenience to get a child out of the car, you are putting them at risk if you leave them in.

Sergeant Ryan Howe with the TFPD says they've already responded to a few calls this year about kids and or pets left in cars by themselves.

"We want to make sure that people are being safe and realizing that just a few minutes in the car can really heat up. We don't want to have to issue citations, we definitely don't want to have to rescue kids or rescue pets out of cars or have an accident or something very bad happens because somebody isn't paying attention to their kids. Or pets," Howe explained.

And if you do see a child or animal left in a car, Howe suggests calling them, rather than breaking a window yourself.

"Let us take the responsibility of doing that, let us be the ones that get in the car, we have tools that we can get in with, without breaking things, and just making sure that the situation is safe. If we get a call on those, we usually wait around until the parents come or make sure that it is what it seems. Sometimes there might be another adult in the car that somebody doesn't see," Howe said.

Howe says those are things they look at, and then decide the best course of action, and determine if it's a learning experience, or if they need to have the Department of Health and Welfare or the legal system get involved.

