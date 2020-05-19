Officials release name of E. Idaho deputy killed in Monday morning incident

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy killed Monday.

Deputy Wyatt Maser was on patrol in the early morning hours when he responded to assist another deputy on the Bone Road.

While attempting to take a female adult wielding a machete into custody, Sgt. Randy Flegel who was responding to the area to assist came upon the three in the roadway and struck Maser with his vehicle.

Maser succumbed to his injuries after several deputies and emergency personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department attempted life-saving measures from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

"Sheriff Paul Wilde and the entire Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are humbled at the outpouring of support for the Maser family and our Deputies," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "Maser was known as a hard working member of our team and family, and our hearts are filled with sadness at his loss."

Full details on funeral arrangements are pending at this time; however, it is tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 22 in the Idaho Falls area.

A memorial fund had been set up by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 at the ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls under the name “Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account.”

Those wishing to donate can contact ISU Credit Union by phone to make arrangements 208-235-7100.

Maser started with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2019.

Read the full news release here