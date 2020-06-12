Officials remind people of safe shooting practices in the South Hills

The Twin Falls County Commissioners, the BLM, and the County Sheriff's Office is reminding people about safe shooting practices in the South Hills.

Out on Indian Springs road of the South Hills, many people come to go hiking, biking, horseback riding, four wheeling, and even recreational shooting, but many people aren't practicing safe shooting, and that can cause bullets to ricochet into private property, or even hit someone by accident.

"We have some homes in the area that have accidentally been hit by bullets, ranchers have heard bullets actually hitting the ground near some of their cattle," said Jack Johnson one of the Twin Falls County Commissioners. "We just want to caution people and say if you are out in our public lands shooting, make sure that you are utilizing a good back drop that's not rocks so things can ricochet off of them, and that you are shooting in a really safe direction, make sure what's on the other side of the hill from what you are aiming at, so we don't have somebody get injured by gunfire accidentally at some point."

While all of those activities are legal in the South Hills, being mindful and careful of others is important.

"Behind the hill here, where commonly we have people shooting, is a mountain bike trail, so my wife and I will tend to come out and like to ride these trails, so one day when I was riding on there, people were shooting in here, and I had multiple bullets pass over my head," said Ken Crane from the Burley office of the BLM. "That really demonstrates the need for people to be aware of how they are shooting, and how they're backstop is arranged, so they are shooting safely.

He says that the South Hills is a beautiful place for people to enjoy all sorts of recreational activities, which is way safety is so important.