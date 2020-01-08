Twin Falls fire crews respond to two separate morning house fires

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to two house fires just hours apart, both caused by average house hold Items.

At around 9 a.m. crews responded to 500 block of Fifth Ave. N. for a reported structure fire.

Upon Arrival it was discovered that the one occupant who was home had put out the fire using buckets of water.

Capt. David Owens, with the Twin Falls Fire Department, tells KMVT that there was minimal damage but it does look like some wood floorboards and carpet will have to be replaced.

The cause of the fire was due to a clothing iron plugged in and left on the floor. Though the occupant was safe Owens does recommend people never stay behind and try to put out the fire themselves.

"For us we would like you get out of the house as soon as possible," Owens said. "It's very important. Fires these days grow rapidly, and if you guys are inside trying to put the fire out yourself, you can cause problems, the smoke will take you down before the fire will."

At around 10:30 a.m. crews also responded to another fire on the 400 block of Carriage Lane in Twin Falls for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival crews knocked down a fire coming from the bathroom. The amount of damage is still undetermined Wednesday afternoon, but the fire was able to be contained to the bathroom. The cause of the fire was due to a hair curling iron that was left on.

One occupant was home at the time of the fire and sprained her ankle while evacuating, a family member told KMVT. She was not taken to the hospital by ground ambulance

.

KMVT will update this story when more information become available.