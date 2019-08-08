Officials tour proposed path for trail near Hansen Bridge

On Tuesday morning, Twin Falls County Commissioners along with state representatives toured possible sites for a proposed trail near the Hansen Bridge.

"We're touring the private ground that a land owner that wants to give us an easement on a trail. We're east on the Hansen bridge," Jack Johnson, county commissioner said.

Commissioner Johnson said the pathway is in its early stages of discussions. Their plan is to travel through different areas and gather information.

"The BLM still has to conduct a study on the land to make sure there's not any endanger habitat in there," Johnson said.

Staff members with the Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Transportation Department and a representative with Congressman Mike Simpson's Office attended the tour.

"Anything that we need to know out on the land that maybe you can't see on the map, that's what we're looking for today, so we can take it back to the congressman," Linda Culver regional director for the Twin Falls District with Mike Simpson's Office said.

The county will be looking at grants to fund the suggested pathway.

On July 31, commissioners held a public meeting inviting property owners that may live near the proposed trail.

"I think the concept is good. But I think they have some hurdles in passing though the private property ownership between Twin Falls and the Hansen Bridge," Terry Greene a property owner said in a previous interview.

"Our intent is not to push the private land owners into making them do anything," Johnson said. "Our only intent is looking at what we can do right now."