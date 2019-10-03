Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend!

Oktoberfest starts this weekend at downtown Twin Falls.

There will be a live band, food and drinks. Admission is completely free and it is kid friendly.

Both kids and adults can get henna tattoos, pet animals in their mini petting zoo and participate in other fun activities.

Children are also welcome to partake in a kids bike race and have their faces painted as well.

The organizer of this event, which starts Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., said there will be more than 30 vendors at the festival.

"There is going to be a lot of giveaways.... fun things for the kids, like mini trains, face painting, et cetera," Meaghan Malin said. "It's going to take up both sides of the street all the way from Gooding to Hansen."