Old Clinic and Hospital on Shoshone has new owner

If you have been driving down Shoshone Street recently, and wondered what is going in to the old Twin Falls Clinic building that has been sitting vacant for years, you aren't alone. Many have wondered; what is going on there?

The old clinic and hospital on Shoshone Street has new plans for it with some new apartments and a charter school.

"The intent is to kind of build on what has been brewing and simmering and certainly the cities targeted objective on bringing more people to the downtown core and kind of revitalizing the downtown area," said Bill Truax, the president of the Galena Opportunity Fund.

The Galena Opportunity Fund which is based in Boise bought the building and nearby parking lots in December to build apartments and a charter school.

"It’s really just identifying what the format of that school is going to be, final sizing and final approach, whether or not it’s a STEM based school or an arts based school but whether or not we want a school there, there is no question about that," said Truax.

They are in the process of sending out public notification now so that people are aware of the plans.

"It’s under review right now I think they have a preliminary hearing April 14th with our Planning and Zoning Commission and then following that approval they would probably go to the next final steps," said Nathan Murray, the economic development director for the city of Twin Falls.

This is a part of Twin Falls opportunity zone, and they hope this will help with the downtown revitalization.

"We are super excited about it we think that Twin Falls is a fantastic area to invest and we are happy to be making the moves that we already have, we bought the building in December and we are happy to be making the moves to make this thing happen," said Truax.

He says he hopes to see construction start in August.