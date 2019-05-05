Old Shoshone street signs up for sale, to benefit park project

A Shoshone antique shop is selling old city street signs as part of a fundraising efforts to go towards the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce projects.

Chamber president Payson Reese said the city donated salvageable streets signs to 2nd Time Around Antique Mall and the sales from the signs will support the Shoshone Fireworks Fund and park project.

Reese said the signs have been a huge hit and have sold really well.

"We sold about a quarter of them," said Reese. "A lot of people from town have come down and pick them up and wanting to keep them kind of a little history of Shoshone, kind of a memory of where they live."

The signs are marked between $15 and $40 and anyone is welcome to check them out Reese said.

He hopes the city will continue to donate old street signs in the future.