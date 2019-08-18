Olson's Eagle Scout project dedication

On Saturday, Blake Olson, from troop 42 in Kimberly, Idaho hosted his Eagle Scout project dedication ceremony.

Blake Olson dedicated his Eagle Scout project to anyone who has ever served in the military.

His project is one he has been working on for over a year.

The project is in front of the Rock Creek Fire Department and he dedicated it to everyone who has served or is serving in the military.

People can buy a brick and have it engraved with someone's name.

"I wanted to do this project because 4 members of my family have served in the military, and I plan to as well," Blake Olson said.

Today he dedicated the project to those who have served, and he handed over the memorial to the Rock Creek Fire Department for them to take care of.

He said if someone still wants to buy a brick, they can do so and engrave it.

This project is the final step before becoming an Eagle Scout.