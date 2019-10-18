One dead after pickup truck crashed in canal in Jerome County

One woman is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a canal early Monday morning in Jerome County.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of 2300 E and 550 S where a 2011 Dodge truck with two people inside was found submerged in the canal.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, the driver Elizabeth Muro-Sanchez, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger Benjamin Nava-Madera was unharmed.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor. The water at the crash location was approximately 8 to 10 feet deep and the temperature was 42 degrees.

Sheriff George Oppedyk said without the help from First Segregation Fire Department’s dive team and other first responders, the recovery would have been much more difficult to complete.

Air St. Luke’s, North Side Canal Company, Jerome County Search and Rescue and First Segregation Fire Department also assisted.

The sheriff’s office detective division would like anyone with information about the crash to call them at 208-595-3310.