One dead, four hurt after accident on Payette River

One person is dead and four others are hurt after an “accident” on the Payette River.

Gem County dispatch says it happened between Plaza Road and the Washington Bridge, just outside of Emmett. The call first came in around 3:12 Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers could not say exactly what happened, but say five females were involved. One female is dead, another was air-lifted to a hospital. Three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Authorities have not released the identities or ages of those involved.

Several agencies responded including the Gem County Fire District, Gem County EMS, Gem County Rescue, Emmett Police Department and the Emmett City Fire Department.