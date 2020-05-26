Man dies in camp trailer fire in Twin Falls

A 59-year-old man died in a trailer fire early Sunday morning at a mobile home park in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded at about 4:30 a.m. to Creekside Mobile Home Park for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived a camp trailer was fully engulfed.

The first fire engine put out the fire within a few minutes. According to a fire department news release, the one occupant died of his injuries at the scene.

The Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Robert Randall “Randy” Egner, of Twin Falls died of smoke inhalation. Turley said there was evidence Egner saw the smoke and opened a door let the smoke out, but didn't make it out of the trailer. Next of kin has been notified.

The fire department listed the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Three fire engines, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls police also responded.

Estimated loss of the trailer is about $5,000.