One injured following single roll-over crash near Burley

A man was transported to the hospital after being involved in a single car crash on Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police responded to milepost 197 on Interstate 84 at about 5:32 p.m. for a rollover crash.

Trooper Ingersoll told a KMVT reporter upon arrival the man was found outside his car holding his arm. Its unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt or not.

The lanes were cleared at about 6:24 p.m.

The man was transported to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley with unknown injuries. Ingersoll said ISP assisted with two other incidents on milepost 218 and 239.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash and KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available.