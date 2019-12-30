One injured in possible stabbing in Twin Falls

A person is recovering in the hospital, after a possible stabbing Monday night.

Twin Falls Police, the Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to a house in the 100 block of Polk Street in Twin Falls, about 8:30 p.m., after receiving a call of a possible stabbing.

When KMVT got to the scene, fire and paramedics were gone, but four police cars were still there, starting their investigation and talking to neighbors.

“An altercation that resulted in a subject being injured that subject has been transported to a local hospital, and right now, we're just starting our investigation,” Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury stated.

Currently, nobody in custody, and Chief Kingsbury said there is no threat to the public, and again stressed they are still in the beginning stages of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

