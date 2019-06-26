Police: There are fewer deaths on Idaho roads one month into 100 Deadliest Days

Wednesday marks exactly one month since the start of the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads. In that one month time frame since Memorial Day, there have been 20 deaths from car accidents statewide.

Though this number might be a bit jarring to some, it is fewer than the amount Idaho State Police saw during the same time frame last year.

Idaho State Police said that in 2018, there were 34 deaths in the one month time frame in Idaho. During the entirety of 100 Deadliest Days last year, car crashes claimed 101 lives in the Gem State.

There have been seven deaths in southern Idaho's District Four since Memorial Day, where in 2018, there were four deaths.

Authorities are hoping their efforts are helping people stay safe on the roads and are making a difference in the number of fatalities this year.

"We're getting people to understand that it's their decisions that matter, decisions whether to drive impaired, whether to drive tired, how fast you drive, in the manner you drive. All those things make a big difference in whether or not we have crashes and fatalities during anytime of year, but especially during this one," said Lt. Robert Rausch, with Idaho State Police.

Rausch went on to say that there are some basic life-saving measures people can take in order to keep themselves and their families safe.

"Wear your seat belt and wear it properly. That plays a part in so many crashes," he listed. "Get your rest, get your sleep. A lot of people are traveling a long way during the summer months. Make sure that you’re not driving tired."

Rausch added that motorists should make sure their vehicle is ready for the summer road and to plan ahead.

"Don’t drive aggressively. There’s no where you need to be so fast that you have to drive unsafely," he said. "Those things play a part, but everyone is capable of doing that."