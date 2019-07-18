One person dead after rafting incident in Elmore County

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said one person has died following a rafting accident on the Boise River.

In a press release, on Saturday, July 13 at about 3:20 p.m., an Elmore County Patrol Deputy was notified by a citizen of a rafting accident on the South Fork about three miles south of Featherville.

The person who reported the incident said a total of four people were floating on inner tubes from the Featherville Bridge to the Johnson Bridge and encountered a log jam that spanned across the river and forced at least two of the people off their tubes and into the water.

Three people were able to get to shore with one last victim seen being pulled by the current.

After the incident was reported, law enforcement began searching, along with others who were camping in the area, looking both in and out of the water for the victim.

Searches of the area was made along the riverbanks by air, ground and swift water rescue but there was no sign of the victim.

During the search, some first responders went to the area of Pine to rescued four other stranded rafters. One that had signs of a serious head injury.

Swift water rescue teams continued searching in the water until dark and law enforcement stopped searching as it became unsafe because of the cold and fast moving currents.

Family members stayed on scene and found the victim from the shore line trapped underwater.

The Elmore County Search and Rescue ground team and a sheriff's deputy remained on-scene overnight.

On Sunday morning, members from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office dive team worked with Elmore County's search and rescue, Pine Featherville EMS and the Elmore County Sheriff's Office to recover the victim's remains from the river.

"The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim of this tragedy. Additionally, we would also like to express our gratitude to the many volunteers and emergency responders who assisted in the search and recovery of the victim," the press release said.

Pine-Featherville EMS, Elmore County Search and Rescue, Air St. Luke's, U.S. Forest Service Fire and Law Enforcement, Idaho State Police, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.