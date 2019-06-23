One person dead and two others injured following single car crash near Rupert

One man was killed and two juveniles were injured early Sunday morning after being involved in a single vehicle crash near Rupert.

Idaho State Police said a juvenile driver and two passengers were headed North on 400 West, crossed over the center line, went off the west side of the roadway, and rolled.

Sergio Sergio Alvarez, 48, was ejected from the car and died from his injuries at the scene, ISP said.

The other two juveniles were transported to local hospitals. The crash blocked 400 W for about four hours and Minidoka Sheriff's Office, Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire, and Minidoka Memorial EMS all responded to the incident.

Idaho State Police will be handling the investigation.