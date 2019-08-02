Boise police search for suspect after one person shot

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in Boise. Police search for a suspect (Image courtesy KBOI)
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KBOI) — At least one person has been shot and another has been detained following a shooting Friday afternoon in Boise.

KMVT’s Boise CBS affiliate station KBOI said one of its reporters at the scene saw police put a man in handcuffs about a block from the area.

Police were dispatched at about 4:11 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Fry Street in Boise.

Ada County Dispatch confirmed to KBOI that one person had been shot.

At about 5:17 p.m. Boise Police posted a tweet asking residents to stay in their homes as they look for the shooter.

KMVT will post more information as it becomes available.

 
