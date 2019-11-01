Transgender man reacts to Idaho's rule on changing gender on birth certificates

Idaho officials want those who are younger than 18 to get approval from medical or mental health professionals before requesting to change the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Kelly Petroff, the director of communications from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said the temporary rule was created "in consultation with several members of the legislature to safeguard the health and welfare of Idahoans under the age of 18, a vulnerable population."

The temporary rule went into effect on July 1.

Petroff adds to-date they have not received any negative responses.

However, one transgender man from Twin Falls said he isn't too fond of the rule.

"It's been very disappointing and very disheartening, but I have faith and hope that it will get better," said Brandon Connolly, 25.

He transitioned from female to a male when he was 22 years old.

Last year, a federal judge ruled an Idaho law barring transgender people from changing their birth certificates violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. constitution.

The Idaho legislature meets in January, and lawmakers will have another opportunity to look at this issue.