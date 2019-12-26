Buhl's West End Senior Center hosts Christmas dinner

Nearly a fourth of Idaho seniors live home alone and face the real possibility of spending Christmas Day alone.

West End Senior Center hosts an Christmas dinner. (Source: KMVT)

However, thanks to the hard work of community residents and members at the West End Senior Center in Buhl, a free Christmas Dinner is taking place once again to give people of all ages the opportunity to be together on the most special of days.

The Christmas Day dinner at Buhl starts at noon. The West End Senior Center is located at 1010 Main St. in Buhl, and the cost of attending is nothing. For more information contact Shanelle Cantrell at 208-316-5511.