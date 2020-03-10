Oregon governor takes sweeping action to cut global warming

In an end run around Republican legislators, Oregon's Democratic governor has ordered the state to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels.

Brown's sweeping order aims to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction from 1990 levels by 2050.

Republican lawmakers, a minority in the Legislature, staged a walkout during this year's short session to sabotage a bill that aimed at many of the same climate goals.