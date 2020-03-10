Oregon governor takes sweeping action to cut global warming

Oregon Gov. Kate brown elbow-bumps student Charlie Abrams at a ceremony on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, where she signed a sweeping executive order for the state to reduce carbon emissions to combat global warming. Amid a spreading coronavirus outbreak, many people are no longer shaking hands and are coming up with alternatives, like the elbow bump. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
By  | 
Posted:

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In an end run around Republican legislators, Oregon's Democratic governor has ordered the state to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels.

Brown's sweeping order aims to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction from 1990 levels by 2050.

Republican lawmakers, a minority in the Legislature, staged a walkout during this year's short session to sabotage a bill that aimed at many of the same climate goals. 

 
