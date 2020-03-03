Organizations ask Idaho high court to open execution records

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2011 file photo, the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution is shown as Security Institution Warden Randy Blades look on in Boise, Idaho. Idaho's attempt to withhold information about the source of its lethal injection drugs is akin to hiding the type of ammunition used by firing squads or the brand of rope used in a hanging, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho told a state judge on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessie L. Bonner, File)
Updated: Tue 10:00 AM, Mar 03, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several news and legal organizations have told the Idaho Supreme Court that they believe state prison officials are required to reveal the source of drugs used in executions under public records law.

The American Bar Association, the Idaho Press Club and other groups filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of a lawsuit that a University of Idaho professor brought against the Idaho Department of Correction.

The department didn't comment.

The groups say information about drug suppliers should be public to ensure the state isn't violating the Constitution's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

The state Supreme Court is expected to hear the case this year. 

 
