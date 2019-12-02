Organs of 9-year-old SC boy killed in a hunting accident save 3 lives

On Sunday, friends and family from all over the South gathered to say goodbye to 9-year-old Colton Williams.

Colton passed away on Thanksgiving after a hunting accident, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Family members said Colton was out rabbit hunting with his father and a family friend when his dad accidentally shot his son, WRDW reported earlier.

The 9-year-old's organs were donated. His family said his kidneys went to two other children in South Carolina, and his liver saved a child’s life in Virginia.

Colton's grandfather, Vince Furtick, said that Colton was the brightest light in their lives. He says their family misses him, but can rest knowing that they will see him again one day.

"Life goes on, and in Colton’s case, three lives were saved by his donated kidneys and liver," Furtick said. "I cannot help but think that while we shed tears of grief because we’ve lost our only grandson, there are three other families crying tears of joy that their child’s life is saved."

Furtick posted on Facebook thanking the community for all of the support in the past few days.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you who have prayed, visited, brought meals, made donations, or helped in any way during this trying time when Beverly and I lost our only grandson," Furtick posted.

"I was so proud when Colton’s dad comforted his family by saying, 'There are good days and there are bad days. Today is a bad day. But there will be good days to come.' We struggle forward praying for the pain to ease," Furtick said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.