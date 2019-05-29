Overnight detour planned for Thursday at Salt Lake City interchange

For motorists heading to Salt Lake City or Pocatello from the Magic Valley, the Idaho Transportation Department said there will be an overnight detour in place Thursday night.

Crews will be finishing up the girder placements on the newly constructed bridge.

This project is part of the Salt Lake City interchange replacement project for Interstate 84 and Interstate 86.

The traffic pattern will be in effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials ask motorists to pay close attention to the signs and drive slower through the construction zone.

Construction for the project is scheduled to be finished by late 2020.

A map of the detour can be found at the bottom of this article.