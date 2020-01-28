A 110-year-old building within the small city of Hollister is getting some renovations as it continues to attempt to get on the historic registry.

Owner of 110 year old building asks for the communities opinion (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

On Main Street stands what was once known as the Craven Hotel, dating back to approximately 1910. Sal Ellis purchased this property in 2018 in hopes of accomplishing her dream of starting a bed and breakfast.

After seeing the building, she fell in love. Its rich history is making Ellis reconsider what this building should be next, asking for the community's help and opinion on what they would like to see the bones of this landmark transform into next.

"But I'm waiting for more information on the historical background, and seeing how we can put the restoration in place for the building and bring back some things for the community," Ellis said.

Danny Reed, whose family has been a part of Hollister since 1973, welcomes this renovation, and he has been helping Ellis with this project.

"You need something here, to solidify the community, there is three commercial business and they are all along US-93, the rest is, there is not much else here," Reed said.

To help Ellis make sure that a part of history is preserved give her a call at 775-299-9231.

Follow the progress of the project on the Historical Hollister bank and hotel Building Restoration Facebook page.