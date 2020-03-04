Panel OKs bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation in Idaho to create transparency in medical bills sent to patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors has cleared a Senate panel.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the measure backers call consumer protection legislation.

The bill seeks to cap attorney fees charged to patients at $350 for those who do not contest their bills in court and $750 for those who do.

It would also set a 45-day deadline for medical facilities to get bills to a patient's insurance.

Opponents say the measure would increase healthcare costs for patients who pay their bills. It now heads to the full Senate.

 
