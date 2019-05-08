Paramedic license recognition expands Gooding County EMS life saving services

Gooding County EMS have responded to about 1,600 calls just in the year, in the past years though they average about 1,400 calls. Gooding emergency personnel recognize Magic Valley is growing and want to make sure they can provide more life-saving services.

In April, the department officially received it's paramedic license through the Idaho State Department of Health and Welfare, emergency medical services board.

"We were intermediate life support. We had four to five people go through the paramedic program at the College of Southern Idaho to help us bring our system at higher level of care," said Gooding EMS paramedic director Barbara Porter.

After the crews completed their education, it took another six months for the crews to receive the license and Porter said this will allow them to perform more health services.

"You'll see a big difference with our time sensitive emergency such as cardiac emergencies, trauma services and stroke services," she said. "That's where we're going to see the biggest impact with having a paramedic level service."

Another factor that the department is looking forward to is having their own EMS facility. Their office is currently located inside the Planning and Zoning building.

Gooding County was recently awarded a grant through Idaho Department of Commerce of $500,000. The Idaho Community Development Block Grant will go toward the EMS facility.

"We narrow it down to a few properties and we're working with some of the landowners for appraisal value and see what they want to and if they're interested in selling their property," Porter said.

The department will have to re-apply for the paramedic license each year.