Parking space listed for $100K in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO/CNN) - There's a listing that has many talking: A parking spot is being sold for $100,000.

A listing for a parking spot in San Francisco has a six-figure price tag. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Not a unit. A parking spot.

"I had a picture of it and everything, and my phone was ringing off the hook because people thought '$100,000 for property in San Francisco!' said real estate agent Bill Williams. "They were clamoring for that. But I had to disappoint people."

Williams, with Compass Real Estate, said he already got a verbal offer for $90,000, but it wasn't enough for his clients. Located a block away from the ballpark, it's in a prime location.

And yes, it's legal.

Like every other unit in the building, the owner would still have to pay for property taxes and an HOA fee of $28 a month.

Neighbors were as shocked as anyone.

"Ridiculous!" said resident Peggy Chou.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN. All rights reserved.