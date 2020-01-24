Twin Falls taking public comment on park enhancement plans

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation is working on updating some of its parks: Frontier Park, Oregon Trail Youth Complex and Harmon Park.

On Thursday, the department held a workshop to hear from some of the people in the city about what they think needs to be updated, changed or added to the parks. Parks and Recreation wants to know what users think before they decide how to budget their money.

"We want to develop a facility enhancement plan for each park in our system, so each year we've been budgeting money, to make these facility enhancement plans for different parks in our network, where we can identify needs, address issues, identify improvements to be made, and create a plan that we can work from moving forward as we create a plan and budget and that kind of thing," said Wendy Davis, Parks and Recreation director.

The architect in charge says that what makes this difficult is that everybody has different things that they care about and want to see changed, but they only have a certain amount of money.

"Over at Oregon Trail, the lighting on field 3 needs updated, their poles are not necessarily what they should be, and field 4 could use lighting in general," said one of the people at the workshop.

For more information on what they are doing or to voice an opinion about the parks, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 208-736-2265.