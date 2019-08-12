'Parktacular' 2019 bring crowds to Twin Falls City Park

Live music, food and fun were all on the agenda at the annual Parktacular event at the Twin Falls City Park Sunday afternoon.

Morning radio show hosts and organizers Dave Arthur and Tristi Hendrick explained the event is basically a big party.

“This is something we look forward to every year," Arthur said. "It's like a big party for all of Twin Falls, right here at Twin Falls City Park.”

“Someone said it was spectacular, and it's in the park, so it’s called Parktacular. I don't know how many years we've been doing this, but it's been a blast,” Hendrick added.

Arthur said it's fun having so many people and vendors attend in addition to listening to great music. This year's event featured 45 different vendors, booths and food trucks.

Race car driver Jody Moen told KMVT about the cause with Voices Against Violence she is raising money.

“I wanted to do something where I could help people who are in need, so we found this one, and I can help raise money for, so I do all I can to help raise money for Voices Against Violence,” Moen said.

Event organizers said the event was not only an opportunity to do some good for local charities, but also to bring people together.

“And a lot of times you hear about things happening over in Boise; you hear about all the stuff going on in Boise," Hendrick said. "Well, we don't want to burn up the road to Boise all the time, so we're bringing the show, bringing a fun time here, right here. We don't have to go very far."