Clif Bar, United Way provide snack bars for students

A partnership between Twin Falls Clif Bar and the United Way of South Central Idaho is making a difference one bar at a time in Magic and Wood River Valley schools.

Boxes of Clif Bars (KMVT/Ricardo Coronado)

From June to August, roughly 20,000 Clif bars were delivered to 17 schools. Now as the school year is underway, the Clif Bar Snack Pack Program allows teachers to have access to Clif bars and give them out to students when needed.

"So they aren't purchasing in their own dollars," said Sonya Haines, resource development director with United Way. "Anything that they would need for that child to not be hungry and be able to think and be able to focus. When you're hungry, as you you know, and you're tummy is not where it needs to be and you're hungry, you can't think and you can't focus. So it has really helped us in our region to impact schools and our children."

Clif Bar General Manager Dale Ducommun said the partnership aligns with their goals to give back to the community.

"We're really supporting our kids in our community and United Way reached out to us in this initiative, and we were just really happy to help out with this," Ducommun said.