A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on Saturday night.

According to Idaho State Police Lavere J. Larson, 72 of Twin Falls was driving southbound on Shoshone Street North when he struck the pedestrian who was standing in the middle of the roadway.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. and the pedestrian died from the injuries at the scene. The lanes were blocked for nearly three hours.

ISP did not release the identity of the pedestrian.