Pedestrian struck in Caldwell hit-and-run

Idaho State Police is asking for the public’s help in identified a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in western Idaho.

ISP said the crash occurred at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 19, aka Simplot Blvd., and Payner Avenue in Caldwell.

Two adults were walking north across the highway when a westbound passenger car struck one of the pedestrians. The car is believed to be a Kia or Hyundai, ISP said in a news release. The car continued westbound on the highway, fleeing the scene. The car could be missing a passenger side headlight.

ISP said the pedestrian was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call ISP dispatch at 208-846-7550.

