Pediatrician explains new guidelines on screen time use in kids

It may seem like an easy way to get a child to have some quiet time, but it might actually be doing more harm than good.

The World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics are reminding parents that kids should have little to no screen time.

KMVT talked with Dr. Kathryn Reese, a pediatrician at St. Luke’s, who explained what the guidelines are.

"Parents should not give their children screen time, less than a year and a half of age,” Reese explained.

Even once they get a little older, screen time needs to be limited.

"As the child gets older, like the preschool 2 to 5 year old, AAP also recommends only one hour a day. And again, this is high quality programming with the parent there, to explain what the child's seeing, and make it more interactive,” Reese stated.

Early exposure to screens could even prevent kids from developing properly.

"It limits their ability to calm them self, it makes it harder for them to have emotional regulation, and it does make it more difficult as they get older in school age to focus for longer times,” Reese said.

With summer vacation coming soon, Reese did offer some advice on things to do, that don't involve a screen.

"Let’s go discover a park every Saturday. Let’s go to... the Herrett center or something on Monday, there's so many things around Twin Falls, Jerome, even the smaller towns, that we could do as a family,” Reese explained.