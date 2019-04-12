Pentagon’s transgender military ban now in effect

The U.S. transgender military ban is now a reality.

The men and women who serve the country must adhere to their birth sex.

This change comes nearly two years after President Donald Trump tweeted that he wanted a transgender ban.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” the president said.

Military chiefs testified before lawmakers last year that they found no issues with transgender troops regarding moral and unit solidarity.

Transgender troops say the regulation emulates the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that prevented gay men and women from serving openly in the military. Congress repealed that policy in 2010.

The policy change also reverses rights of transgender troops recently received under the Obama Administration.

Those rights included serving openly in the armed forces and receiving aid if they chose to transition.

The American Medical Association said Thursday that the policy characterizes transgender people as having a “deficiency.”

There are some exceptions to the rule that blocks transgender people from serving, including gender dysphoria.

The Defense Department told the Associated Press that transgender people will be able to serve if they remain in their birth sex.

There are roughly 15,000 transgender people in the military, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

