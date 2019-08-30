People across Idaho prepare for Labor Day Weekend travel

An estimated 200,000 Idahoans are expected to travel this weekend for Labor Day. Nationally, about 36 million Americans are expected to celebrate the last holiday weekend of summer.

An estimated 200,000 Idahoans are expected to travel for Labor Day Weekend.

"Year after year, we’ve seen consistent growth for every major holiday. That tells us that with Memorial Day, Fourth of July, all those things, we would expect that trend to continue going into Labor Day, that means there is going to be a lot of people on the road, maybe more than in recent years," said AAA public information officer Matthew Conde.

All over southern Idaho, people are enjoying the last hurrah of summer.

From boating to swimming to even enjoying a day at the Twin Falls County Fair, people are soaking up every last minute of the summer of 2019.

Labor Day is typically a very busy weekend on the roads.

"People will probably be driving and heading out to some of these rural places, if you’re going to be headed out on state routes, if you’re going to travel on isolated areas, realize that a lot of people are going to have that same good idea, and plan ahead for that," said Conde.

The 1,000 Springs Resort in Hagerman is celebrating their last weekend of summer.

"The river obviously you can see the river, just all of the things that you can do, hiking, kayaking, boating, anything you can imagine, and it’s down here out of the heat," said the general manager of 1,000 Springs Resort T.C. Evans. "This weekend they aren’t sure how many people will come by. We are up against the Twin Falls County Fair, like a lot of other resort locations in the region. Everyone is at the fair. That is the thing to go to. W still are busy; we have a lot of people coming in here. We are booked through the weekend, especially through Monday, Labor Day itself will be very busy."

He says the summer has been very busy, and is looking forward to celebrating all weekend long.

Like everyone in the region Labor Day is kind of the last holiday that everyone can enjoy," Evans said.