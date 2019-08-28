Community encourage others to keep the stories of the Idaho Department building alive

The city of Twin Falls recently passed a height exemption for a new 75-foot building where the former Idaho Youth Ranch and old Idaho Department Store is located. But not everyone is excited about the new project.

People are hoping to keep the legacy of the Idaho Youth Ranch, which was previously the Idaho Department Store alive, when new six story building arrives.

"I love it when they repurposed City Hall. That used to be the old banner building, and there is a lot of character still left in that building," said librarian Jennifer Hills. "The Elk’s building, that’s turned into Milner's Gate, they’ve redone that, and the KOTO building. Some of those building’s they’ve done a really good job in really preserving and helping to modernize, too. I think that’s great. I wish they could do it with the Idaho Department Store building."

In the City Council meeting last Monday, they voted 7-0 to pass the height exemption. A new 75-foot building can be built at the corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street.

"Typically, that process includes two public hearings, one with the planning and zoning commission and one with the City Council," said Jonathan Spendlove, city planning and zoning director. "This particular case this is the process that they would go through for that additional height, it's similar to other processes we have."

While a new six-story building would help with the revitalization of downtown, members of the Twin Falls Historical Society said, it’s important to never forget what it looked like on opening day in 1905.

"Obviously the march of time goes on, and more needs are needed especially in an area where there is a lot of development happening, but those stories can still continue on," said Andrew Vawser, historical society member Andrew Vawser. "It can still be shown how that was an important part of Twin Falls."

Hills agrees, and said the pictures will keep it alive.

"It’s kind of a reminder to just say, there was something else that was here, and it served the community for 80 years and it was an important part of the growth of Twin Falls at some point," Hills said. "So it’s not gone completely, not just remember the building, but remember how we got to this point."

The new six story building would be home to 42 apartments, one floor of offices and one floor of retail.