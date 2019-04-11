People encouraged to apply for Lincoln County Sheriff job

Following the resignation of former Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriquez, the search for a new sheriff is on.

The Lincoln County Republican Central Committee is inviting candidates to submit their applications and resumes in the effort to find a new county sheriff.

The committee will interview applicants, before making a list of three finalists, and will then give the list to the county commissioners for them to decide on the new sheriff.

Applicants must have lived in Lincoln County for at least one year, be a US citizen and be at least 21 years old.

Applications are available from LCRCC chairwoman Joann Rutler, who can be reached by phone at 208-308-2955 or by email at cjrutler@yahoo.com.