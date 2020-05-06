People holding coronavirus parties in southeast Washington

Walla Walla health officials say some people are intentionally flouting health recommendations by exposing themselves and others to COVID-19.

Walla Walla County's director of the Department of Community Health, Meghan DeBolt, told the Union-Bulletin this week that contact tracing has revealed that some are attending parties with the idea that it is better to get sick with the virus and get it over with.

DeBolt says new positive test results in the county have resulted from such gatherings. She called the parties irresponsible.