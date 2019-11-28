People volunteer in preparation for Christmas in the Nighttime Sky

On Wednesday people came out to volunteer at Kimberly Nurseries, in preparation for the annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event happening this Friday.

Volunteers were stationed at tables, and wrapped potatoes in under thirty minutes to have them ready for Friday night. They will have buses running from the Kmart parking lot, where everyone can park that night that will bring everyone over to Kimberly Nurseries.

People will be lined up to get a potato with chili, butter and sour cream and the cost to attend is only one unwrapped toy.

"This is our 29th year, and it's over the years have provided thousands of toys for many children in the area like I said that wouldn't have a Christmas and it really is good to see our community giving so much," said Jessie Langdon, member on the board for Christmas in the Nighttime Sky.

The potatoes will be served from 5:30p.m.-7:30p.m., and after will be the fireworks show.