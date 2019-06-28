Pepsi to sell Aquafina in cans to reduce waste

Pepsi wants less plastic filling up landfills.

The beverage company is ditching some plastic bottles in favor of more aluminum cans, and the move includes its water brand Aquafina.

Soon Aquafina will come in cans at restaurant chains across the U.S. The company is testing a broader rollout at retail stores.

Pepsi’s CEO says cutting down on plastic waste is a top priority.

The company’s sparkling water brand Bubly will now only be sold in cans, but its Lifewtr and soda brands will still be available in plastic bottles.

The changes to Aquafina will happen next year and could cut more than 8,000 metric tons of plastic waste.

Pepsi also plans to only use recyclable and biodegradable packaging by 2025.

