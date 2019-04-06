Variety of percussion styles showcased in annual festival

On Saturday, percussion ensembles performed several pieces at the College of Southern Idaho for the annual Northwest Percussion Festival.

Percussionists united for a three-day festival, a way to interact with students and the public. This is the first time CSI hosted the event, since the festival made its first debut in 1985.

"It travels to different schools each year. As many schools as they can from across the Northwest bring their groups to perform," College of Southern Idaho's Visual and Performing Arts Department Chair Scott Farkas said.

"This year we got a few teachers from around the country who are coming to teach music percussion styles from Africa and some kind of traditional stuff."

Universities from Idaho, Oregon, California, Washington and Utah were just a few headlining the performances and workshops were held as well.

"There's going to be things that are experimental. There's going to be things that are very traditional sounding, there's going to be things that sound like a drum line, things from different cultures. It's going to be all kinds of stuff. It's going to be a great kind of culture coming together," said Farkas.

The percussion festival concludes on Sunday with an ensemble group from Sacramento State University performing at 8:00 a.m. at the CSI"s Fine Arts Auditorium.

The last performance will be a percussion group from Oregon State University starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Student Union Building.

Dr. John Baldwin, a professor at Boise State University is one of three original founders who helped get the festival started.