Person killed in 'industrial accident' at Jerome County dairy

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an individual at a dairy in Jerome County. The sheriff's office described the incident as an industrial accident. (Source: KMVT/Layne Rabe)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:23 PM, Dec 26, 2019
View Map

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is working to notify next of kin after a person was killed in an industrial accident.

The call came in at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday and first responders we called to the location near Si-Ellen Dairy in Jerome County.

KMVT went to the scene to talk to authorities about the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and they are looking for them. They said there is no threat to the public.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus