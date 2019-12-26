Person killed in 'industrial accident' at Jerome County dairy

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is working to notify next of kin after a person was killed in an industrial accident.

The call came in at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday and first responders we called to the location near Si-Ellen Dairy in Jerome County.

KMVT went to the scene to talk to authorities about the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and they are looking for them. They said there is no threat to the public.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.